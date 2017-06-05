Sask. home to new phytoPET device for monitoring crops, plants

A new imaging centre in Saskatoon - the first of its kind in Canada - will help scientists get to the root of what plants do with their roots. As part of the Plant Phenotyping and Imaging Research Centre, the new phytoPET device will help crop breeders develop new strains of lentils, wheat and canola, said Steven Siciliano, a professor of soil science at at the University of Saskatchewan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.