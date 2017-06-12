Rollover collision on Highway 11 send...

Rollover collision on Highway 11 sends 2 to hospital

Saskatoon RCMP said a white Lexus rolled several times before coming to rest in the centre of two southbound lanes. Two women suffered serious injuries after a collision caused a rollover on Highway 11, about 18 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan

