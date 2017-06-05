Regina's Queen City Pride kicks off f...

Regina's Queen City Pride kicks off festivities

The Pride Festival celebrations continued Saturday with a community fair at the Regina Farmers' Market. The fair on Scarth Street featured several tables set up by local vendors and community organizations, all of whom were showcasing the LGBT-friendly services offered in the city.

