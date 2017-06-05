Regina's Queen City Pride kicks off festivities
The Pride Festival celebrations continued Saturday with a community fair at the Regina Farmers' Market. The fair on Scarth Street featured several tables set up by local vendors and community organizations, all of whom were showcasing the LGBT-friendly services offered in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Fri
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Fri
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC