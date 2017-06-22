Regina, Saskatoon Police charge seven after drug trafficking investigation
Between June 21st and 23rd, the Regina Police Service Drug working alongside investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division, and Saskatoon Police Service conducted drug enforcement sweeps in the city of Regina. As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested in Saskatoon on June 21st.
