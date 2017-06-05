Regina man pleads guilty to sexual assault at knifepoint
Kohl Alexander Elder, who is 21, pleaded guilty Friday to crimes he committed against the then 17-year-old girl. She met him to buy a cellphone, but he pulled a knife on her, made threats against her family and herself and forced her to drive around the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Fri
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Fri
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC