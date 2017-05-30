Regina group spreads awareness about dog- and cat-meat trade
Jacky Zalposki and other activists held a small demonstration outside Regina's city hall Saturday to raise awareness about the dog- and cat-meat trade in Asia. Even so, she's determined to spread awareness to people in Regina about the brutality of the trade in dog and cat meat in Asia and worldwide.
