Reflections On A Father's Day Mystery...And It's Impact
FATHER'S DAY... I've heard that the last words my father said to my mother were, "I don't mind dying because I've never really lived." He died shortly after, at 67. It's said the biggest impact upon children is the unlived lives of the parents .
