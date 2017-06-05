Red Dress campaign raises awareness
The bright red colours of dresses will symbolize a very important message. The CUPE local 5999 Aboriginal Council is collecting red dresses, with the ultimate goal of collecting 1,200 in total, to represent the number of murdered or missing Indigenous women in Canada.
