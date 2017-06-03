Reconciliation begins with recognition of wrongdoing
It's a rare day when 700 or so children stand around in the bright sunlight, watching butterflies being released, and make no noise. One of their classmates at Palliser Heights School had just minutes before compared Canada's history to a butterfly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Fri
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC