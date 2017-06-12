RCMP searching for Central Butte, Sask., robbery suspect
RCMP say they are searching for a middle-aged man who robbed a financial institution in Central Butte, Sask., on Tuesday. At approximately 1:40 p.m. CST, a masked man entered a business, robbed it and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|23 hr
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC