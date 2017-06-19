Program focuses on students being active

Program focuses on students being active

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

Getting students active by walking, or biking to school would go a long way toward meeting the suggested minimum in terms of daily physical activity. That is why there is currently focus on a School Travel Planning Initiative by the Yorkton Active Transportation Collaborative and Saskatchewan in motion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 22 hr Lying Loser David 4
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC