Prince Albert, Sask. reporter facing ...

Prince Albert, Sask. reporter facing assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: CBC News

Maxwell, a 37-year-old reporter and former news director for paNOW.com, and a news reader for CKBI radio, made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Thursday. General manager Karl Johnston said Maxwell is on leave unrelated to the court matter and scheduled to return to work in November, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Fri GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Fri GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News 'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees... Jun 1 Dumfukchug 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,799 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC