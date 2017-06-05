Prince Albert, Sask. reporter facing assault charges
Maxwell, a 37-year-old reporter and former news director for paNOW.com, and a news reader for CKBI radio, made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Thursday. General manager Karl Johnston said Maxwell is on leave unrelated to the court matter and scheduled to return to work in November, 2017.
