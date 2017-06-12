Priciest homes for sale in Saskatchewan
Point2 Homes has compiled a top 10 list of the most expensive houses for sale in the Saskatchewan real estate market. Ranging in price from $1,890,000 to $3,299,900, six of the most expensive homes are in Saskatoon, two are in Regina and one each in Pilot Butte and Buena Vista.
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
