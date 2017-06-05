Potentially overdosing, scissor-wielding woman Tased by Prince Albert police
Prince Albert police used a Taser on a 30-year-old woman after they say she threatened an officer with a pair of scissors on Tuesday afternoon. She was observed overnight at hospital due to the potential overdose and released.
