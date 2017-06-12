Police watch alleged drug deal near S...

Police watch alleged drug deal near Saskatoon park, arrest 3 men

Read more: GlobalNews

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was arrested after officers saw what they believe was a drug deal near a park on East Drive. He is now facing seven counts of cocaine trafficking and six counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Saskatchewan

