There are on the Times-Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled Police looking for escaped prisoner. In it, Times-Herald reports that:

Shortly after noon on Thursday, the Moose Jaw Police Service tweeted that a male prisoner had "just escaped from custody." A name was not provided, nor the reason the man is in custody, but they did say he is wearing a grey hoody and green pants.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times-Herald.