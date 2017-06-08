Police looking for escaped prisoner
There are 1 comment on the Times-Herald story from 19 hrs ago, titled Police looking for escaped prisoner. In it, Times-Herald reports that:
Shortly after noon on Thursday, the Moose Jaw Police Service tweeted that a male prisoner had "just escaped from custody." A name was not provided, nor the reason the man is in custody, but they did say he is wearing a grey hoody and green pants.
Port Hardy, Canada
#1 13 hrs ago
Should be shot on sight.........several times.
