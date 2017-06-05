Parking in Regina: Where, when and why you're getting tickets
The resident and manager of O'Hanlon's Irish Pub said because of parking restrictions, he can't park in front of his house for more than 24 hours and can't keep his vehicle in the spots right outside the bar for more than two hours. A CBC analysis of parking ticket data from 2015 and 2016 found the top 10 most frequently ticketed blocks are in downtown Regina.
