Paramedics show off 'perfect' CPR machine at Regina EMS open house
Every Regina EMS ambulance now has a Lucas machine, which delivers CPR at a consistent rate of depth and compression. A CPR machine that is pumping up the survival rate for cardiac arrests was on display when the Regina Emergency Medical Services held an open house on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Fri
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Fri
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Fri
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC