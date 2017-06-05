Paddle power put to the test at Pike Lake Regatta in Sask.
Speed was the aim of the game for canoeists and kayakers who competed in the Pike Lake Regatta on the weekend. Canoeists and kayakers from across Canada put their paddle power to the test at the Saskatoon Racing Canoe Club's annual regatta at Pike Lake this weekend.
