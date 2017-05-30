NFB puts out call for proposals
Jon Montes explains the new Doc Lab Saskatchewan program to attendees of the Yorkton Film Festival's Creative Saskatchewan Luncheon Friday at the Gallagher Centre. Jon Montes explains the new Doc Lab Saskatchewan program to attendees of the Yorkton Film Festival's Creative Saskatchewan Luncheon Friday at the Gallagher Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Fri
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Fri
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Fri
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC