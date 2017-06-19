Names released of two killed in power...

Names released of two killed in power line accident

The two men who died in an industrial accident this week near Come By Chance were both workers from out of province, according to new information released by their employer, Forbes Bros. Jared Moffatt, 34, was from Prince Albert, Sask., and Tim McLean, 31, was from Nipigon, Ont.

