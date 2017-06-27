Muslims mark the end of Ramadan
Around 100 people came out to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, in Moose Jaw on Sunday. "We want to extend our greetings and best wishes to all of the community here, especially the Muslim community, for the end of Ramadan celebration," Nazmia Bengeleil with the Islamic Association of Moose Jaw told the Times-Herald.
