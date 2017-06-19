MTA and Volvo Trucks Canada name prov...

MTA and Volvo Trucks Canada name provincial Driver of the Year

Ronald J. Rodych of Gordon Food Service has been named the 2017 Manitoba Trucking Association /Volvo Trucks Canada's Driver of the Year. Rodych has been a driver with Gordon Food Service for more than 28 years, and is now eligible for the Canadian Trucking Alliance/Volvo Trucks Canada National Driver of the Year award.

