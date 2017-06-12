Mother of boy says two other children burned by accident while playing with gas
The mother of a young boy involved in an incident in a northern Saskatchewan community where two other children were burned says the whole thing was an accident. The woman tells CTV Saskatoon the children were playing with gas, pouring it and trying to light it when the gas burst into flames early Sunday near La Ronge.
