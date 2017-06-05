Moose Jaw police searching for man wh...

Moose Jaw police searching for man who escaped custody in court

19 hrs ago

Moose Jaw police are appealing to the public for help finding a man they say escaped from custody while in court Thursday morning. Twenty-six-year-old Cole James Graver was in the provincial court in Moose Jaw to face charges for non-violent offences.

Saskatchewan

