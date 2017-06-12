Moose Jaw man airlifted to Regina hospital after workplace accident
An on-the-job accident is being investigated after a young Moose Jaw man was airlifted to Regina with injuries on Friday. Just before 9:30 a.m., Moose Jaw Police Service was called to assist EMS on the 1400 block of Athabasca St. W. for an industrial accident.
