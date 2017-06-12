Man taken to hospital after truck collides with Regina police cruiser
Police say the police vehicle was struck by a Ford F-150 at about 7:30 p.m. A crash between a marked Regina Police Service vehicle and a Ford F-150 truck sent one man to hospital on Monday night. The man, who was one of five passengers in the truck, has non-life-threatening injuries after the collision at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC