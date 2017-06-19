Man charged with manslaughter in deat...

Man charged with manslaughter in death of 22-year-old Jesse Moneybird

13 min ago

A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Jesse Moneybird in Regina. Moneybird died in hospital on June 10 after police found him with life-threatening injuries near the corner of 12th Avenue and Rose Street late the night before.

Saskatchewan

