Man charged with manslaughter in death of 22-year-old Jesse Moneybird
A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Jesse Moneybird in Regina. Moneybird died in hospital on June 10 after police found him with life-threatening injuries near the corner of 12th Avenue and Rose Street late the night before.
