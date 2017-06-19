Man charged with manslaughter and robbery makes 1st court appearance in Regina
Sylas Moneybird, shown above, has been charged with manslaughter and robbery with violence in connection with the death of a 22 year-old man and a female who was allegedly assaulted and robbed. Sylas Moneybird, 20, made his first court appearance in Regina relating to charges of manslaughter and robbery with violence stemming from two incidences earlier this month.
