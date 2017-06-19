Man charged in Douglas death accuses Crown prosecutor of lying
One of the men charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 death of Shawn Roderick Douglas accused Crown prosecutors of lying during the closing arguments of the case. Johnathon Peepeetch asked if the Crown is allowed to lie when submitting evidence to the jury, such as witness testimony indicating Peepeetch delivered the killing blow to Douglas.
