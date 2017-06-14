Man charged after collision involving...

Man charged after collision involving stolen vehicle

7 hrs ago Read more: Times-Herald

Police are charging an unnamed 25-year-old man with impaired driving and possession of stolen property after an incident that sent him to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver and located the person at the 100 block of Saskatchewan Street West, where he had collided with a parked vehicle.

