Lives lived: John Duncan Bury, 92

Lives lived: John Duncan Bury, 92

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

M.D. Activist. Artist. Great-grandfather. Born March 16, 1924, in Wanstead, England; died Dec. 22, 2016, in Saskatoon of pneumonia; aged 92. John was one of the British doctors who came to Saskatchewan in 1963 to help build Medicare at a time when its birth had been challenged by a doctors' strike and by strong opposition to "socialized medicine."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) 23 hr No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Fri Dumfukchug 1
News North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes... Fri Dumfukchug 1
News 'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees... Jun 1 Dumfukchug 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16) May 22 Holy moly 6
News Walking the walk May 21 Get Justin out 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC