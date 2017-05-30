Lives lived: John Duncan Bury, 92

M.D. Activist. Artist. Great-grandfather. Born March 16, 1924, in Wanstead, England; died Dec. 22, 2016, in Saskatoon of pneumonia; aged 92. John was one of the British doctors who came to Saskatchewan in 1963 to help build Medicare at a time when its birth had been challenged by a doctors' strike and by strong opposition to "socialized medicine."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.