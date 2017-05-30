Lives lived: John Duncan Bury, 92
M.D. Activist. Artist. Great-grandfather. Born March 16, 1924, in Wanstead, England; died Dec. 22, 2016, in Saskatoon of pneumonia; aged 92. John was one of the British doctors who came to Saskatchewan in 1963 to help build Medicare at a time when its birth had been challenged by a doctors' strike and by strong opposition to "socialized medicine."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|23 hr
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Fri
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Fri
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC