Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour to "demystify" Islam
Zarqa Nawaz , creator of the TV show Little Mosque on the Prairie and author of Laughing All the Way to the Mosque. Regina resident and creator of the CBC sitcom Little Mosque on the Prairie , Zarqa Nawaz is among the most prominent latter-day voices on Canadian Muslim identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|Jun 1
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC