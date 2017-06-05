Kim Coates receives honorary degree from University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon-born star Kim Coates collected a new award to add to his list of accolades, courtesy of the University of Saskatchewan . The 59-year-old returned to his hometown Tuesday to receive an honorary Doctor of Letters as part of spring convocation.
