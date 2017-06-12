Jail escapee Braidy Vermette to stand trial for 1st-degree murder
Braidy Vermette, who is accused of murder, escaped from Prince Albert jail on March 30, 2016. Braidy Vermette, the man who made headlines in early 2016 for briefly escaping from the Prince Albert Correctional Centre, will stand trial for first-degree murder.
