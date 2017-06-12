'It was brutal,' says witness who testified he saw Shawn Douglas killing

Testimony continued Friday from a man who says he witnessed the killing of a Regina man whose badly beaten body was found northeast of Regina in August 2014. Anaquod is testifying as a Crown witness against the three men on trial for the killing: Joshua Wilson, 26, Johnathon Peepeetch, 26, and Dennis Thompson, 35. In his second day of testifying, Anaquod said that in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 2014, Peepeetch hit Douglas with a sledgehammer while in some bushes off a gravel road outside of Regina.

