Investing in beef

Gordon Roger, beef sales manager at Elanco Canada Limited, announces the company's donation of $10,000 to the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association 's beef drive to support Saskatchewan food banks at the SSGA's 104th annual convention at Mosaic Place on June 12, 2017. Lisa Goudy/Times-Herald Elanco Canada Limited donates $10,000 to food drive to kick off the Sask.
