Investing in beef

Investing in beef

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Times-Herald

Gordon Roger, beef sales manager at Elanco Canada Limited, announces the company's donation of $10,000 to the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association 's beef drive to support Saskatchewan food banks at the SSGA's 104th annual convention at Mosaic Place on June 12, 2017. Lisa Goudy/Times-Herald Elanco Canada Limited donates $10,000 to food drive to kick off the Sask.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
News 'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees... Jun 1 Dumfukchug 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC