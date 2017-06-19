Inquest into Timothy Unger's death at secure custody youth facility postponed
A public inquest that was to start today into a teen's death at a secure custody youth facility in Saskatoon has been postponed. In July 2015, 17-year-old Timothy Unger was taken from the Kilburn Hall Youth Centre to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
