Indigenous woman says shut down of Saskatchewan bus service will cost lives
An indigenous woman in Regina says people are going to die because of the Saskatchewan government's decision to shut down the provincial bus service. Connie Deiter says that's why she has filed a complaint with the human rights commission alleging that the decision discriminates against her and other indigenous women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
|Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat...
|Jun 2
|Dumfukchug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC