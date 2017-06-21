I'm sorry I shot you:' La Loche shooter apologizes at sentencing hearing
MEADOW LAKE, Sask.- A teenager who killed four people and injured seven others during a shooting rampage at a home and a high school in the northern Saskatchewan community of La Loche has apologized to his victims.People wept as the teen addressed each of his victims at a sentencing hearing Friday, which will determine if he will be sentenced as an adult or a youth. The teen tearfully said if he could talk to teacher Adam Wood, who died from his injuries, he would tell him he was sorry."
