Hudson Bay, Sask., man to plead guilty to killing ex-wife
A 32-year-old Hudson Bay, Sask., man accused of killing his ex-wife is pleading guilty to second-degree murder, according to his lawyer, Brian Pfefferle. The matter now moves to the Court of Queen's Bench.
