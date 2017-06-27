Hudson Bay, Sask. man pleads guilty to shooting ex-wife 7 times with children nearby
Stacey Lewis had come to the house to pick up their nine-year-old daughter, who was in the home while their four-year-old son was in the car. A man from Hudson Bay, Sask., has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 22 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to serenade JFK on di...
|8 hr
|Holly
|2
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat...
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Police looking for escaped prisoner
|Jun 9
|GA Custer
|1
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|Jun 2
|No fat chicks
|62
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC