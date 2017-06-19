Hitchhiker charged after Regina police respond to false weapons call
Regina police have charged a 17-year-old with public mischief after receiving a false weapons call on Thursday. Regina police say the hitchhiker was picked up on Victoria Avenue near the cemetery by a male driving a black truck.
