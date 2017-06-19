Hitchhiker charged after Regina polic...

Hitchhiker charged after Regina police respond to false weapons call

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: CBC News

Regina police have charged a 17-year-old with public mischief after receiving a false weapons call on Thursday. Regina police say the hitchhiker was picked up on Victoria Avenue near the cemetery by a male driving a black truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Thu Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC