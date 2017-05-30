Heat warning issued for east central Sask.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the areas of Hudson Bay, Porcupine Plain, Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin and Carrot River. Heat warnings are issued when temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We shouldn't have to go on our hands and knees...
|1 hr
|Dumfukchug
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC