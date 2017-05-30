Heat warning issued for east central ...

Heat warning issued for east central Sask.

2 hrs ago

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the areas of Hudson Bay, Porcupine Plain, Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin and Carrot River. Heat warnings are issued when temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Saskatchewan

