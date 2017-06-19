Health worker union opposes move by Sask. gov't to merge it
Workers who say they would be impacted by a merger include those who work at Valley View Centre, the health care facility in Moose Jaw that is slated to close next year. Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 600 said the province is taking steps to abolish the union and merge it with the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union , the bargaining unit for public servants and government workers.
