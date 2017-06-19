Health worker union opposes move by S...

Health worker union opposes move by Sask. gov't to merge it

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: CBC News

Workers who say they would be impacted by a merger include those who work at Valley View Centre, the health care facility in Moose Jaw that is slated to close next year. Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 600 said the province is taking steps to abolish the union and merge it with the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union , the bargaining unit for public servants and government workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 53 min Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Jun 15 WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
News Saskatchewan woman appealing conviction for fat... Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Police looking for escaped prisoner Jun 9 GA Custer 1
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) Jun 2 No fat chicks 62
News Federal funding restored to Metis Nation-Saskat... Jun 2 Dumfukchug 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC