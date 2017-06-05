Gas service to be ended for 250 Last Mountain Lake area residents
Due to ground movement in the Last Mountain Lake area northwest of Regina, SaskEnergy says it will remove natural gas service for about 250 residents. There was no precise timetable on when the gas lines will be removed, but the company wants all customers to switch to another fuel source by Sept.
