Friends remember hard-working husband killed in collision

Stefani Langenegger has been with CBC Saskatchewan for more than two decades, most recently covering provincial politics as the Legislative Reporter. Friends are rallying to support the family of Bisho Varghese Kalappurakkal, better known as Bisho Varghese, after the 35-year-old was killed on Saturday night at his second job driving a taxi.

