Four Bantam Broncos selected in SJHL draft

Swift Current Bantam AA Broncos captain Reed Jacobson was drafted by the Weyburn Red Wings in the SJHL Draft Friday Southwest Booster photo by Steven Mah A league and provincial title run proved beneficial for four members of the Swift Current Kabos Bantam AA Broncos when they were selected in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League Draft Friday. Captain Reed Jacobson was the first player off the board when he was selected in the second round, 17th overall, by the Weyburn Red Wings.

