Food, music, dance featured at Multicultural Day

The food, music and dance of different cultures will be the focal point of Multicultural Day, to be co-hosted by the Weyburn and District United Way and the Tatagwa Parkway, on Saturday, June 24 in River Park, to help mark Canada's 150th birthday. The multi-faceted day is free of charge for everyone, with entertainment, a family tent with activities planned, and several vendors and exhibitors to be featured.

