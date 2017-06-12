Fired Muslim oilpatch workers welcome Husky investigation
Amino Rashid welcomed Husky's decision to investigate and said she hopes people will be held accountable for their actions. The Edmonton woman fired from her oilsands job after raising concerns about Islamophobia welcomed news of an investigation by Husky Energy.
